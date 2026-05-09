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New York plays Washington following Stewart’s 31-point game

The Associated Press

May 9, 2026, 2:10 AM

New York Liberty (1-0, 1-0 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (1-0, 1-0 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty faces the Washington Mystics after Breanna Stewart’s 31-point showing in the Liberty’s 106-75 victory against the Connecticut Sun.

Washington went 8-12 in Eastern Conference play and 10-12 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Mystics shot 43.9% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

New York went 15-5 in Eastern Conference action and 27-17 overall during the 2025-26 season. The Liberty averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second-chance points and 20.5 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: Alex Wilson: out (personal), Cotie McMahon: out (elbow).

Liberty: Leonie Fiebich: out (not injury related), Sabrina Ionescu: out (ankle), Raquel Carrera: out (not injury related).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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