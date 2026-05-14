Indiana hosts Washington after Iriafen’s 20-point showing

Washington Mystics (1-1, 1-1 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (1-1) Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics visits…

Washington Mystics (1-1, 1-1 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (1-1)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics visits the Indiana Fever after Kiki Iriafen scored 20 points in the Mystics’ 98-93 overtime loss to the New York Liberty.

Indiana went 13-9 at home and 13-8 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Fever averaged 84.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 81.5 last season.

Washington finished 16-28 overall last season while going 8-12 in Eastern Conference games. The Mystics gave up 81.6 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mystics: Alex Wilson: out (personal), Michaela Onyenwere: out (leg), Alicia Florez Getino: out (personal), Cotie McMahon: out (elbow).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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