Stefanie Dolson scores 17, Ariel Atkins adds 15 to help Mystics beat Sky 74-70

CHICAGO (AP) — Stefanie Dolson scored 17 points and Ariel Atkins added 15 points and five assists to help the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 74-70 on Wednesday night.

Washington (9-22) has won three consecutive games — including a 74-72 win over the Storm in Seattle on Monday — for the first time this season. That winning streak comes on the heels of a five-game skid.

The Sky had a 68-61 lead with 4:38 to play, but the Mystics rallied and closed the game on a 13-2 run to clinch their first three-game winning streak since last June.

After falling behind by seven, an Aaliyah Edwards putback off a miss by Brittney Sykes sparked an 11-0 run that gave Washington a 72-68 lead with 1:01 left.

Chicago’s Kamilla Cardoso snapped a scoring drought of nearly four minutes with a basket to make it 72-70 with 51.1 seconds to play, but the Sky (11-19) would not score again.

Rookie Angel Reese grabbed 14 boards, her 24th consecutive game with double-digit rebounds, to go with seven points on 3 of 10 shooting for Chicago.

Michaela Onyenwere led the Sky with 15 points and Cardoso recorded her fifth double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Diamond DeShields added 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting for her first double-digit scoring effort since May 18.

Washington’s biggest lead of the game was 12 late in the first half. The Mystics led until Reese made a layup that gave Chicago a 56-54 lead late in the third.

Shakira Austin did not play for the Mystics due to an ankle injury suffered late in the win over Seattle.

Chennedy Carter, the Sky’s leading scorer at 17.2 points per game, did not play due to health and safety protocols.

