2025 WNBA Draft Lottery Order

Draft order from the 2025 WNBA draft lottery held Sunday. The draft is scheduled for April 14.
First Round
1. Dallas Wings
2. Los Angeles Sparks
3. Chicago Sky
4. Washington Mystics
5. Golden State Valkyries
6. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta via Dallas)
7. New York Liberty (swap options with Phoenix)
8. Indiana Fever
9. Seattle Storm
10. Chicago Sky (from Connecticut)
11. Minnesota Lynx
12. Phoenix Mercury
Second Round
13. Los Angeles Sparks
14. Dallas Wings
15. Minnesota Lynx (from Chicago)
16. Las Vegas Aces (from Washington)
17. Golden State Valkyries
18. Atlanta Dream
19. Phoenix Mercury
20. Indiana Fever
21. Seattle Storm
22. Las Vegas Aces
23. Washington Mystics (from Connecticut)
24. Minnesota Lynx
25. Connecticut Sun (from New York via Chicago)
Third Round
26. Los Angeles Sparks
27. Dallas Wings
28. Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago)
29. Seattle Storm (from Washington)
30. Golden State Valkyries
31. Dallas Wings (from Atlanta)
32. Washington Mystics (from Phoenix)
33. Indiana Fever
34. Seattle Storm
35. Las Vegas Aces
36. Atlanta Dream (from Connecticut)
37. Minnesota Lynx
38. New York Liberty
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.