2025 WNBA Draft Lottery Order

Draft order from the 2025 WNBA draft lottery held Sunday. The draft is scheduled for April 14. First Round 1.…

Draft order from the 2025 WNBA draft lottery held Sunday. The draft is scheduled for April 14.

First Round

1. Dallas Wings

2. Los Angeles Sparks

3. Chicago Sky

4. Washington Mystics

5. Golden State Valkyries

6. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta via Dallas)

7. New York Liberty (swap options with Phoenix)

8. Indiana Fever

9. Seattle Storm

10. Chicago Sky (from Connecticut)

11. Minnesota Lynx

12. Phoenix Mercury

Second Round

13. Los Angeles Sparks

14. Dallas Wings

15. Minnesota Lynx (from Chicago)

16. Las Vegas Aces (from Washington)

17. Golden State Valkyries

18. Atlanta Dream

19. Phoenix Mercury

20. Indiana Fever

21. Seattle Storm

22. Las Vegas Aces

23. Washington Mystics (from Connecticut)

24. Minnesota Lynx

25. Connecticut Sun (from New York via Chicago)

Third Round

26. Los Angeles Sparks

27. Dallas Wings

28. Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago)

29. Seattle Storm (from Washington)

30. Golden State Valkyries

31. Dallas Wings (from Atlanta)

32. Washington Mystics (from Phoenix)

33. Indiana Fever

34. Seattle Storm

35. Las Vegas Aces

36. Atlanta Dream (from Connecticut)

37. Minnesota Lynx

38. New York Liberty

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.