‘This gives you the Christmas spirit’: Volunteer firefighters in Prince George’s Co. collect bikes for kids

Volunteer firefighters in Prince George's County, Maryland, are collecting bikes as part of a mission to bring smiles to the faces of children this Christmas. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) Volunteer firefighters in Prince George's County, Maryland, are collecting bikes as part of a mission to bring smiles to the faces of children this Christmas. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) From trailers and truck beds, one by one bicycles large and small were taken down and rolled into the Bowie Volunteer Fire Department’s garage. These bikes are part of a mission to bring smiles to the faces of children this Christmas.

“It’s just helping our kids at Christmastime, kids that are underprivileged, kids that have been through hard times, kids are what it’s all about when it comes to Christmas,” Prince George’s County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association President Donald Wells told WTOP.

It’s part of an annual effort by all volunteer fire departments in the county to collect more than 100 bikes for Toys for Tots.

Glenn Johnson is a volunteer firefighter for the Brandywine Volunteer Fire Department but in the association, he is known as “The Elf.” For the past decade, he has spent this time of year trying to secure bike donations. When he has a lead on some bikes for donations, he’s the one to load his trailer on his truck and go pick them up.

For Johnson, he said while he doesn’t have children of his own, he has a soft spot for helping kids.

“Just see the smile on the kid’s face, the less fortunate, to be able to have something like this and all that was just keeps me motivated and drives me just for them,” Johnson said.

“This gives you the Christmas spirit,” said Sandi Lutz, a lifetime member of Glenn Dale’s volunteer firehouse.

She said there is something special, seeing the bikes handed out during the distribution event which will happen closer to Christmas.

“It’s very heartwarming when you see these little guys and little trikes going out the door,” Lutz said.

While the association is behind the event, other first responders in the county also help with the collection. Once all the bikes are collected, they’ll be taken to the Prince George’s County Police Department, which organizes the distribution event.

Lt. Kwesi Dadzie said 40,000 young people are registered to receive gifts this year, and the No. 1 ask is bicycles.

“It’s about partnerships and every year when we partner with organizations to do stuff like this, it means a lot to the families,” he said.

Dadzie said many times first responders only get to connect with members of the community in times of crisis. He said efforts such as this are important for bringing everyone together during times of joy.

“These moments are the best of the year because they smile, they’re crying and happiness, and a person in uniform trying to make their Christmas trip a little bit better,” Dadzie said.

Anyone who would like to donate a bike to the drive can contact the Prince George’s County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.

