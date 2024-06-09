New York takes on Washington, seeks 7th straight win

Washington Mystics (0-11, 0-7 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (10-2, 8-1 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Washington Mystics (0-11, 0-7 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (10-2, 8-1 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Liberty -13.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty will try to continue its six-game win streak with a victory over Washington Mystics.

The Liberty are 8-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York leads the WNBA with 13.4 fast break points per game.

The Mystics are 0-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks ninth in the WNBA scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Brittney Sykes averaging 7.0.

New York is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Washington allows to opponents. Washington averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game New York gives up.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on May 31 the Liberty won 90-79 led by 24 points from Sabrina Ionescu, while Ariel Atkins scored 15 points for the Mystics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is shooting 45.8% and averaging 19.3 points for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Edwards is averaging nine points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mystics. Atkins is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Mystics: 0-10, averaging 72.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Mystics: Brittney Sykes: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.