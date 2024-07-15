Phoenix visits Washington following Atkins’ 36-point game

Phoenix Mercury (12-12, 9-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (6-18, 3-10 Eastern Conference) Washington; Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (12-12, 9-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (6-18, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics hosts the Phoenix Mercury after Ariel Atkins scored 36 points in the Washington Mystics’ 89-77 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mystics have gone 3-8 at home. Washington is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mercury are 4-8 on the road. Phoenix is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Washington is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Phoenix allows to opponents. Phoenix averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Washington gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mercury won the last matchup 83-80 on May 24. Diana Taurasi scored 20 points to help lead the Mercury to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atkins is shooting 42.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Mystics.

Kahleah Copper is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 83.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Mercury: 5-5, averaging 84.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Karlie Samuelson: out (hand), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

Mercury: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.