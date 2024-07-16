Live Radio
Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper combine for 45 points in the Mercury’s 96-87 win over the Mystics

The Associated Press

July 16, 2024, 1:50 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Griner had 23 points and seven rebounds, Kahleah Copper scored 10 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 96-87 on Tuesday.

Copper scored six straight points in the fourth and Natasha Cloud capped the 8-0 run for an 82-72 lead with 5:09 left.

Washington guard Ariel Atkins stole it from Diana Taurasi and raced the other way for a layup while being fouled. Atkins completed the three-point play with 2:43 left to get within 87-83 following an 8-0 run. But Phoenix made a shot on its next three possessions, capped by Sophie Cunningham’s 3-pointer for a 94-85 lead.

Phoenix sealed it when Taurasi blocked a Myisha Hines-Allen shot and Copper converted a fast-break layup at the other end for a 96-87 lead with 22.6 left.

Taurasi finished with 18 points and Cloud had 12 points, nine rebounds and 10 assist for Phoenix (13-12). Cunningham added 11 points off the bench.

Hines-Allen led Washington (6-19) with 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Julie Vanloo scored 17, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 15 and Atkins finished with 14 points. Atkins also passed Emma Meesseman for third on Washington’s career assists list.

Phoenix closed the third quarter on a 13-0 run, capped by Cloud’s jumper from the free-throw line to take a 71-63 lead. Cloud also opened the fourth with a basket for a 10-point lead.

