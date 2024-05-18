Washington takes on Seattle in non-conference matchup

Seattle Storm (0-1, 0-1 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (0-2, 0-2 Eastern Conference) Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (0-1, 0-1 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (0-2, 0-2 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm faces Washington Mystics for a non-conference matchup.

Washington went 12-8 at home a season ago while going 19-21 overall. The Mystics shot 42.8% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

Seattle finished 11-29 overall with a 7-13 record on the road last season. The Storm gave up 84.5 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

