Washington takes on Los Angeles, aims to stop 3-game slide

Washington Mystics (0-3, 0-2 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (0-2, 0-1 Western Conference) Long Beach, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Washington Mystics (0-3, 0-2 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (0-2, 0-1 Western Conference)

Long Beach, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics looks to break its three-game slide with a win against Los Angeles Sparks.

Los Angeles went 17-23 overall with a 10-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Sparks gave up 80.5 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Washington finished 19-21 overall with a 7-13 record on the road last season. The Mystics averaged 80.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.9 last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

Mystics: None listed.

