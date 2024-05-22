Live Radio
Phoenix takes on Washington in non-conference play

The Associated Press

May 22, 2024, 2:09 AM

Washington Mystics (0-3, 0-2 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (1-1, 0-1 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mercury -5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury and Washington Mystics face off in non-conference action.

Phoenix went 8-12 at home a season ago while going 9-31 overall. The Mercury allowed opponents to score 84.9 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.

Washington finished 19-21 overall a season ago while going 7-13 on the road. The Mystics averaged 7.7 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (toe).

Mystics: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

