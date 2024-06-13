Washington hosts Chicago, aims to break home slide

Chicago Sky (4-7, 2-5 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (1-12, 1-8 Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (4-7, 2-5 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (1-12, 1-8 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics plays Chicago Sky looking to break its five-game home skid.

The Mystics have gone 1-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington allows 82.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

The Sky are 2-5 in conference play. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 78.5 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

Washington scores 75.6 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 80.0 Chicago allows. Chicago averages 78.5 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 82.4 Washington allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on June 6 the Sky won 79-71 led by 25 points from Chennedy Carter, while Aaliyah Edwards scored 23 points for the Mystics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mystics. Edwards is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Marina Mabrey is averaging 15.1 points, six rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sky. Carter is averaging 13.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 1-9, averaging 75.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 78.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out (meniscus).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

