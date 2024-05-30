New York hosts Washington following Ionescu’s 22-point performance

Washington Mystics (0-7, 0-3 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (5-2, 3-1 Eastern Conference) New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Washington Mystics (0-7, 0-3 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (5-2, 3-1 Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty faces the Washington Mystics after Sabrina Ionescu scored 22 points in the New York Liberty’s 81-78 win against the Phoenix Mercury.

New York finished 32-8 overall and 16-4 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Liberty allowed opponents to score 80.6 points per game and shoot 42.4% from the field last season.

Washington went 9-11 in Eastern Conference play and 19-21 overall during the 2023-24 season. The Mystics averaged 80.5 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 16.9 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Mystics: Brittney Sykes: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

