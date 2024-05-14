Jonquel Jones scores 25 to help the Liberty open the season with an 85-80 victory over the Mystics

Jonquel Jones scored 25 points, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 20 and the New York Liberty opened the season with an 85-80 victory over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night.

Liberty Mystics Basketball Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin (0), right, is greeted by teammates during player introductions before a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Liberty Mystics Basketball New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) goes to the basket for a lay up during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Liberty Mystics Basketball New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) had her shot blocked by Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Liberty Mystics Basketball Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin (0) shoots the ball over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Liberty Mystics Basketball Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (20) attempts a lay up against New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Liberty Mystics Basketball New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives to the basket and shoots the ball over several Washington Mystics defenders during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Liberty Mystics Basketball Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin (0) shoots the ball against New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Liberty Mystics Basketball Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes, right, is greeted by teammates during player introductions before a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Liberty Mystics Basketball New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) blocks Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (20) shot during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share This:

New York trailed 67-59 entering the fourth quarter before scoring 22 of the next 29 points, going ahead for good at 72-71 with 5:56 left on a basket by Laney-Hamilton. She also stole an inbounds pass and converted a layup to make it 79-74 with 3:30 remaining.

Brittney Sykes scored eight straight points for Washington, including a layup on three straight possessions, to get within 81-80 with 2 minutes to go. But the Mystics would not score again, including a possession late that included two offensive rebounds.

Sabrina Ionescu gave New York a three-point lead with 15.8 seconds left and Karlie Samuelson was short on a long 3-pointer at the other end. Ionescu was fouled again and made two free throws to seal it with 0.2 left.

Ionescu finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for New York. Breanna Stewart had just eight points on 3-of-9 shooting.

Ariel Atkins led Washington with 20 points. Sykes had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Shakira Austin added 13 points. Aaliyah Edwards, the No. 6 pick in the WNBA draft out of UConn, scored six points in 14 minutes.

Julie Vanloo made a 3-pointer from near midcourt — her first career WNBA field goal — just before the third-quarter buzzer to extend Washington’s lead to eight points.

The Mystics finished with 19 points off 20 New York turnovers.

