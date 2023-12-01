Live Radio
Washington Mystics C Shakira Austin has surgery on torn labrum; recovery expected to take 4-6 months

The Associated Press

December 1, 2023, 5:40 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin had surgery to repair a torn labrum in her left hip.

The team said Friday the recovery is expected to take four to six months.

Austin played 19 games this season for Washington, averaging 10.0 points and 7.0 rebounds. She was the third pick in the 2022 draft out of Mississippi, and she was picked for the WNBA All-Rookie team that year.

