Washington to visit New York Tuesday

Washington Mystics (19-21, 9-11 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -10.5; over/under is 164.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty take on the Washington Mystics.

The Liberty are 16-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is second in the Eastern Conference with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Breanna Stewart averaging 4.0.

The Mystics’ record in Eastern Conference action is 9-11. Washington is fifth in the WNBA allowing 80.9 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 23 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for New York.

Brittney Sykes is averaging 15.9 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mystics. Natasha Cloud is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 92.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Kristi Toliver: out for season (knee), Ariel Atkins: out (nose).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

