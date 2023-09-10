Dallas visits Atlanta following Howard’s 21-point showing

Dallas Wings (21-18, 11-9 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (19-20, 11-9 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Wings (21-18, 11-9 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (19-20, 11-9 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -1.5; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Dallas Wings after Rhyne Howard scored 21 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 80-75 win over the Washington Mystics.

The Dream have gone 11-8 in home games. Atlanta ranks sixth in the WNBA with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 2.2 offensive boards.

The Wings are 10-9 in road games. Dallas is the best team in the Western Conference scoring 13.3 fast break points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Wings won the last meeting 85-73 on June 21. Natasha Howard scored 23 points to help lead the Wings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Dream. Parker is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Natasha Howard is averaging 16.5 points and eight rebounds for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 81.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Wings: 6-4, averaging 92.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Asia (AD) Durr: out (knee), Nia Coffey: out (hand).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

