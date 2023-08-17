Washington faces Indiana following Sykes’ 30-point game

Washington Mystics (14-16, 7-9 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (8-23, 4-12 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Mystics (14-16, 7-9 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (8-23, 4-12 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Indiana Fever after Brittney Sykes scored 30 points in the Mystics’ 83-76 victory against the Chicago Sky.

The Fever are 4-12 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is ninth in the WNBA with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by NaLyssa Smith averaging 7.2.

The Mystics are 7-9 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 80.8 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Fever won the last matchup 82-76 on July 19. Kelsey Mitchell scored 18 points to help lead the Fever to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Sykes is averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mystics. Natasha Cloud is averaging 13.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 80.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

