Mystics take on the Sparks on 3-game losing streak

Los Angeles Sparks (9-17, 6-10 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (12-13, 6-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mystics -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington aims to end its three-game skid when the Mystics play Los Angeles.

The Mystics are 8-4 on their home court. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 18.4 assists per game led by Natasha Cloud averaging 6.0.

The Sparks are 2-9 in road games. Los Angeles is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Mystics and Sparks face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cloud is averaging 12.5 points and six assists for the Mystics. Brittney Sykes is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.9 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Azura Stevens is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 3-7, averaging 81.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Karlie Samuelson: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

