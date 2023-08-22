Cloud leads Washington against Connecticut after 22-point outing

Connecticut Sun (22-10, 12-3 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (15-17, 8-9 Eastern Conference) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Connecticut Sun (22-10, 12-3 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (15-17, 8-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -5.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Connecticut Sun after Natasha Cloud scored 22 points in the Washington Mystics’ 97-84 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Mystics are 8-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tianna Hawkins averaging 1.5.

The Sun are 12-3 in Eastern Conference play. Connecticut ranks fifth in the WNBA with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brionna Jones averaging 3.2.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on July 9 the Sun won 92-84 led by 28 points from DeWanna Bonner, while Hawkins scored 24 points for the Mystics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Sykes is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Mystics. Cloud is averaging 13.5 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Washington.

Bonner is averaging 17.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 3-7, averaging 80.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: day to day (return to play maintenance), Elena Delle Donne: day to day (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

