Washington plays Dallas following Delle Donne’s 31-point game

Washington Mystics (9-6, 5-5 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (7-8, 5-4 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Washington Mystics (9-6, 5-5 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (7-8, 5-4 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -6.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Dallas Wings after Elena Delle Donne scored 31 points in the Mystics’ 94-89 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Wings are 5-2 in home games. Dallas is fourth in the WNBA averaging 84.0 points and is shooting 41.1% from the field.

The Mystics are 4-4 on the road. Washington is the best team in the Eastern Conference giving up only 75.9 points per game while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Mystics defeated the Wings 75-74 in their last matchup on June 2. Delle Donne led the Mystics with 23 points, and Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is shooting 41.3% and averaging 18.6 points for the Wings.

Delle Donne is averaging 19.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 4-6, averaging 82.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Mystics: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

