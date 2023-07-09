Sykes leads Washington against Connecticut after 29-point game

Washington Mystics (10-7, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (13-5, 6-3 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Washington Mystics (10-7, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (13-5, 6-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -4.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Connecticut Sun after Brittney Sykes scored 29 points in the Mystics’ 96-88 win over the Indiana Fever.

The Sun have gone 6-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Connecticut ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 21.4 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 8.1.

The Mystics are 6-5 in conference games. Washington is 4-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on May 23 the Sun won 88-81 led by 22 points from Thomas, while Elena Delle Donne scored 27 points for the Mystics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Sykes is averaging 12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mystics. Ariel Atkins is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 88.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Mystics: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Natasha Cloud: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

