Stewart leads New York against Washington after 25-point performance

New York Liberty (14-5, 8-3 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (11-9, 6-7 Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (14-5, 8-3 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (11-9, 6-7 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on the Washington Mystics after Breanna Stewart scored 25 points in the Liberty’s 98-88 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Mystics are 6-7 in Eastern Conference games. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 33.4 rebounds. Tianna Hawkins paces the Mystics with 5.1 boards.

The Liberty are 8-3 against conference opponents. New York leads the Eastern Conference scoring 87.8 points per game while shooting 45.5%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Liberty won 89-88 in the last matchup on June 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Sykes is averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Mystics. Ariel Atkins is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Stewart is averaging 23.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 86.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 90.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.