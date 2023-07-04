Live Radio
Home » Washington Mystics » Mystics acquire Queen Egbo…

Mystics acquire Queen Egbo from Fever for Amanda Zahui B.

The Associated Press

July 4, 2023, 5:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Amanda Zahui B. Washington Mystics center Amanda Zahui B. runs on the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
Queen Egbo Indiana Fever forward/center Queen Egbo (4) in action as the Connecticut Sun played the Indiana Fever during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AP Photo/AJ Mast
(1/2)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Mystics acquired Queen Egbo from the Indiana Fever for Amanda Zahui B. on Tuesday.

https://twitter.com/WashMystics/status/1676337242535493633?s=20

Egbo has appeared in 16 games this season for the Fever, averaging 2.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.

“This trade was an opportunity to acquire a young post talent that can complement our other post players,” General Manager Mike Thibault said. “In light of our injury situation, this trade becomes even more important.”

Washington’s post depth has been depleted with the hip strain to Shakira Austin and Elena Delle Donne’s rolled ankle.

“Queen is an elite rebounder, one of our biggest weaknesses, and she has been a good shot blocker and defender in her time at Indiana,” Thibault said.

Egbo was taken 10th in the 2022 WNBA draft by the Fever and was honored as part of the All-Rookie team last year.

Zahui B. played in 12 games after signing with the Mystics in February. She averaged 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds this season.

“We thank Amanda for her short time here in DC. She has been a great professional and we wish her well in Indiana,” Thibault said.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up