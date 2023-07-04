Mystics acquire Queen Egbo from Fever for Amanda Zahui B.

The Washington Mystics acquired Queen Egbo from the Indiana Fever for Amanda Zahui B. on Tuesday.

Egbo has appeared in 16 games this season for the Fever, averaging 2.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.

“This trade was an opportunity to acquire a young post talent that can complement our other post players,” General Manager Mike Thibault said. “In light of our injury situation, this trade becomes even more important.”

Washington’s post depth has been depleted with the hip strain to Shakira Austin and Elena Delle Donne’s rolled ankle.

“Queen is an elite rebounder, one of our biggest weaknesses, and she has been a good shot blocker and defender in her time at Indiana,” Thibault said.

Egbo was taken 10th in the 2022 WNBA draft by the Fever and was honored as part of the All-Rookie team last year.

Zahui B. played in 12 games after signing with the Mystics in February. She averaged 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds this season.

The Queen Egbo/Amanda Zahui B trade between the Fever and Mystics make Amanda Zahui B: – The 1st player in WNBA history to be traded 3 times in one calendar year

– The 8th player in WNBA history to be traded 4 times in their career (no one has been traded 5 times) — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) July 4, 2023

“We thank Amanda for her short time here in DC. She has been a great professional and we wish her well in Indiana,” Thibault said.

