Live Radio
Home » Washington Mystics » Washington takes road win…

Washington takes road win streak into matchup with Indiana

The Associated Press

June 12, 2023, 2:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Mystics (5-3, 2-2 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (2-6, 1-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hits the road against Indiana aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

Indiana went 5-31 overall and 2-16 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Fever averaged 7.2 steals, 3.6 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

Washington went 22-14 overall last season while going 11-7 in Eastern Conference play. The Mystics averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second chance points and 22.6 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up