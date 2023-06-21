Sky face the Mystics on 4-game losing streak

Washington Mystics (7-4, 3-3 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (5-7, 2-5 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Mystics (7-4, 3-3 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (5-7, 2-5 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup with Washington as losers of four in a row.

The Sky are 2-5 in conference games. Chicago ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Alanna Smith leads the Sky with 6.8 boards.

The Mystics are 3-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 27.5 points per game in the paint led by Shakira Austin averaging 9.3.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on June 18 the Mystics won 77-69 led by 20 points from Elena Delle Donne, while Morgan Bertsch scored 16 points for the Sky.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 53.4% and averaging 10.3 points for the Sky.

Delle Donne is averaging 18.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 79.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Mystics: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.