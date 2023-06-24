Live Radio
Mystics play the Liberty, seek 4th straight win

The Associated Press

June 24, 2023, 3:07 AM

Washington Mystics (8-4, 4-3 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (7-3, 5-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Mystics take on New York.

The Liberty are 5-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York scores 85.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Mystics are 4-3 in conference matchups. Washington is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mystics won 80-64 in the last matchup on May 19. Natasha Cloud led the Mystics with 14 points, and Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 10.3 points and 8.6 assists for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 23.9 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 50.3% for New York.

Elena Delle Donne is averaging 18.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 7-3, averaging 85.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Mystics: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

