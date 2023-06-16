Mystics beat the short-handed Mercury 88-69

Elena Delle Donne had 17 points, Brittney Sykes scored all 16 of her points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 88-69 on Friday night.

Mercury Mystics Basketball Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, left, talks with Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, right, before a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Mercury Mystics Basketball Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, right, talks with Washington Mystics coach Eric Thibault, left, and general manager Mike Thibault before a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Mercury Mystics Basketball Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) looks to pass the ball as Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Mercury Mystics Basketball Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, right, talks with Washington Mystics guard Li Meng after a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 16, 2023, in Washington. The Mystics won 88-69. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Mercury Mystics Basketball Washington Mystics guard Li Meng (3) goes to the basket past Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 16, 2023, in Washington. The Mystics won 88-69. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Mercury Mystics Basketball Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, right, hugs Washington Mystics guard Li Meng after a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 16, 2023, in Washington. The Mystics won 88-69. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne had 17 points, Brittney Sykes scored all 16 of her points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 88-69 on Friday night.

Phoenix was without stars Brittney Griner (hip) and Diana Taurasi (hamstring).

Washington scored the opening nine points of the game and cruised to a 28-14 lead after the first quarter. The Mystics led 54-38 at halftime after shooting 58% from the field. Sykes and Delle Donne combined for 28 points.

Sykes was injured in a collision with 6:46 left in the third quarter and did not return. Delle Donne finished 7 of 12 from the field.

Li Meng made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Ariel Atkins added 11 points for Washington (6-4). Shakira Austin, who had six points and six rebounds in the first half, did not play after halftime due to a knee injury. Natasha Cloud, averaging 10.3 points per game, did not play because of an ankle injury.

Michaela Onyenwere had 20 points and nine rebounds and Sophie Cunningham added 13 points for Phoenix (2-7), which plays at New York on Sunday. Moriah Jefferson scored 10 points.

Cunningham and Onyenwere combined for 28 of Phoenix’s 38 first-half points.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.