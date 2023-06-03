Live Radio
Minnesota plays Washington after Collier’s 30-point showing

The Associated Press

June 3, 2023, 2:58 AM

Minnesota Lynx (0-6, 0-3 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (3-2, 2-2 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the Washington Mystics after Napheesa Collier’s 30-point outing in the Lynx’s 89-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Washington went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 22-14 overall. The Mystics shot 43.9% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

Minnesota finished 14-22 overall a season ago while going 7-11 on the road. The Lynx averaged 82.4 points per game last season, 15.2 from the free throw line and 20.4 from deep.

INJURIES: Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee).

Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (ankle), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

