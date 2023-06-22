Elena Delle Donne scores 18 points to help Mystics beat Sky 80-59

Elena Delle Donne had 18 points and eight rebounds, Natasha Cloud added 16 points and the Washington Mystics beat Chicago 80-59 on Thursday night for the Sky's fifth straight loss.

Brittney Sykes, Courtney Williams Washington Mystics' Brittney Sykes (15) grabs a rebound over Chicago Sky's Courtney Williams during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast Marina Mabrey, Elena Delle Donne, Elizabeth Williams Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne drives to the basket between Chicago Sky's Marina Mabrey, left, and Elizabeth Williams during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast Shakira Austin, Morgan Bertsch Washington Mystics' Shakira Austin shoots over Chicago Sky's Morgan Bertsch during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast Natasha Cloud, Shakira Austin Washington Mystics' Natasha Cloud (9) jokingly helps teammate Shakira Austin off the court during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Chicago. The Mystics won 80-59. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast Elena Delle Donne, Alanna Smith Chicago Sky's Alanna Smith (8) steps in front of a pass intended for Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Chicago. The Mystics won 80-59. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast Kahleah Copper, Shakira Austin Chicago Sky's Kahleah Copper (2) drives to the basket as Washington Mystics' Shakira Austin defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Chicago. The Mystics won 80-59. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Washington (8-4) beat Chicago for the second time in four days, winning 77-69 on Sunday. The Mystics also beat the Sky 71-69 on May 26.

Ariel Atkins added 12 points and Shakira Austin had 10 points and seven rebounds for Washington. Cloud became the fourth player in team history to make 200 career 3-pointers.

Alanna Smith had 13 points for Chicago (5-8). Kahleah Copper was 2 of 13 from the field and Marina Mabrey went 2 of 11 as the Sky shot 30%.

Washington outscored Chicago 25-9 in the first quarter after making 11 of 22 shots. The Sky made just 3 of 17 field goals in the first 10 minutes and didn’t reach double figures until Dana Evans’ jumper with 7:57 left before halftime.

Washington led by 19 points in the first half and cruised after halftime.

