Storm sweeps Mystics in WNBA playoffs, advances to face Aces

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 6:39 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Sue Bird added season highs of 18 points and 10 assists and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 97-84 on Sunday to sweep the first-round series.

Fourth-seeded Seattle will face top-seeded Las Vegas in the second round. The best-of-five series begins next Sunday in Las Vegas.

Jewell Loyd was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points for the Storm. Gabby Williams, who suffered a concussion in the third quarter and did not return, scored 14 points.

Natasha Cloud made 5 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points for Washington.

WINGS 89, SUN 79

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kayla Thornton scored 20 points, Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Dallas beat Connecticut to force a deciding third game on Wednesday night in Texas.

Allisha Gray had 15 points, eight assists and three steals for the sixth-sededed Wings. Marina Mabrey added 14 points.

Jonquel Jones had 20 points and nine rebounds for third-seeded Connecticut, and Brionna Jones also scored 20 points.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

