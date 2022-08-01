Plum and the Aces visit the Mystics

Kelsey Plum leads Las Vegas into a matchup against Washington. Plum currently ranks second in the WNBA averaging 20.6 points per game.

Las Vegas Aces (22-8, 13-2 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (19-11, 9-6 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Plum leads Las Vegas into a matchup against Washington. Plum currently ranks second in the WNBA averaging 20.6 points per game.

The Mystics have gone 10-5 in home games. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 20.0 assists per game led by Natasha Cloud averaging 7.3.

The Aces have gone 12-3 away from home. Las Vegas ranks fifth in the WNBA with 36.1 rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 9.3.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 87-86 on June 26, with Alysha Clark scoring 20 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shakira Austin is averaging eight points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mystics. Ariel Atkins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Plum is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aces, while averaging 20.6 points and five assists. Wilson is averaging 21.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 94.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.