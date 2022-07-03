FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Thomas, Sun rally from 17 down, beat Mystics 74-72 in OT

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 4:01 PM

Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) looks to pass in the first half during a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York.
AP Photo/John Minchillo
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 14 of her 23 points after halftime and finished with nine rebounds as the Connecticut Sun rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit Sunday to beat the Washington Mystics 74-72 in overtime.

Courtney Williams added 15 points, Natisha Hiedeman scored 14 and Jonquel Jones had 11 points for Connecticut (14-7).

Williams and Thomas made back-to-back jumpers to open overtime and give Connecticut its biggest lead of the game at 70-66 with 3:42 to play and the Sun never again trailed.

The Mystics (13-10) committed nine of their 19 turnovers and were limited to seven points in the fourth — Washington’s lowest-scoring quarter this season.

Ariel Atkins led Washington with 18 points, including 12 in the first quarter. Shakira Austin and Alysha Clark scored 13 apiece and Myisha Hines-Allen had eight points and a season-high 13 rebounds.

Shakira Austin made two free throws to give the Mystics a 17-point lead with about 6 minutes left in the third quarter but Heideman hit a 3-pointer to spark a 20-4 run that made it 59-58 after Williams made back-to-back jumpers to open the fourth quarter.

Heideman made a basket with 4:35 left to give Connecticut a 62-61 lead — the Sun’s first lead since the opening minutes.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

