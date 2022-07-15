RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Taurasi, Diggins-Smith rally Mercury past Mystics 80-75

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 12:26 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 29 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 24 and the Phoenix Mercury rallied for an 80-75 victory over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

Taurasi sank five 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds for Phoenix (11-15), which trailed 26-11 after the first quarter. Taurasi scored 13 of the Mercury’s 32 points in the second quarter to get Phoenix within 45-43 at the half.

Diggins-Smith had nine assists and made all eight of her free throws — the final two with 15.8 seconds left to cap the scoring. Sophie Cunningham scored 10 of her 13 points in the second period and had seven rebounds.

Elena Delle Donne finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds for Washington (15-11). Ariel Atkins added 14.

