Stewart, Seattle set for matchup with Washington

The Associated Press

July 31, 2022, 2:12 AM

Seattle Storm (19-11, 8-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (18-11, 9-6 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Breanna Stewart leads Seattle into a matchup against Washington. Stewart leads the WNBA scoring 20.8 points per game.

The Mystics have gone 9-5 in home games. Washington ranks eighth in the WNBA with 35.0 rebounds led by Shakira Austin averaging 6.2.

The Storm have gone 7-7 away from home. Seattle leads the Western Conference giving up just 76.7 points per game while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Storm won 82-77 in the last matchup on July 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Cloud is averaging 11 points and 7.2 assists for the Mystics. Elena Delle Donne is averaging 21.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games for Washington.

Jewell Loyd is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Storm, while averaging 16 points and 3.5 assists. Stewart is shooting 45.3% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 84.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Storm: Mercedes Russell: out (headaches).

