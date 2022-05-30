RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Indiana faces Washington following Mitchell’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 2:12 AM

Washington Mystics (6-3, 3-2 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (3-7, 1-6 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on the Washington Mystics after Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points in the Indiana Fever’s 101-96 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Indiana finished 6-26 overall and 4-11 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Fever averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 14.7 from 3-point range.

Washington went 12-20 overall and 7-8 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Mystics averaged 79.8 points per game last season, 29.7 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 4.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mystics: None listed.

