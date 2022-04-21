RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Mystics rookie Christyn Williams suffers season-ending knee injury

Mike DePrisco

April 21, 2022, 1:20 AM

Mystics rookie Christyn Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury, the team announced Wednesday. Washington drafted her 14th overall nine days earlier in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Williams will undergo knee surgery and does not yet have a timetable for a return.

“We are heartbroken for Christyn and will miss her greatly,” Washington head coach and general manager Mike Thibault said in a statement. “She was off to a terrific start in training camp and I know she will work diligently to make a comeback next season. She will have our full support and all of our resources during her rehab. She is part of the Mystics family.”

Williams likely faced an uphill battle making the Mystics’ regular-season roster as a rookie. Washington can now move her to injured reserve and retain her rights. As long as she is on injured reserve, her salary will not count against Washington’s cap number.

The Mystics are in the middle of training camp now and their preseason opener against the Atlanta Dream is on April 24. Their WNBA regular-season opener is May 6 against the Indiana Fever.

