Washington Mystics celebrate 25th anniversary in 2022

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

December 10, 2021, 8:57 AM

In the beginning, there were some who wondered if the Mystics would succeed, but now, more than two decades and one championship later, Washington’s WNBA team is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary season in 2022.

The Mystics plan to have special 25th anniversary season logo and will celebrate past players and will commemorate some of the top moments in franchise history all season long.

The team is one of the first WNBA expansion franchises and “the longest tenured continuously operating women’s professional sports team in Washington, D.C.” according to a news release.

The Mystics also want to recognize their loyal fan base that they said has earned a reputation as one of the most passionate in the WNBA.

The 2022 journey begins for the Mystics with a home game May 6 against the Indiana Fever at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights. It will be the first of 18 home games as the WNBA switches to an all-time high 36-game schedule up from 34 games.

Capital One Arena will play host to one game on July 21 at 11:30 a.m. when the Mystics hold their annual Camp Day game.

The larger capacity venue is needed for what has often been the best attended game of the season since the team’s inception in the summer of 1998 as kids from area summer camps take in a game and participate in educational activities.

The Commissioner’s Cup will return to the schedule with each team playing 10 qualifying games. The Eastern Conference and Western Conference teams with the best qualifying records will play in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game.

Washington will play five qualifying games at home against Eastern Conference opponents from May 6 to June 19.

