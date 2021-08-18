After bringing Shatori Walker-Kimbrough in for two seven-day contracts, the Mystics are signing the guard for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Mystics sign Shatori Walker-Kimbrough for remainder of 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

While her time with Washington has been brief, her production on the court has been impactful. The 5’9 guard has played in four games for the Mystics, starting the last three. In that span, she’s averaged 6.5 points per game and shot 55% from the field.

Originally, Walker-Kimbrough signed with the team on July 1. She also played one game earlier in the year for the Connecticut Sun.

The University of Maryland product came back to the Mystics this season after she was sent away as a part of the Tina Charles trade back before the 2020 season. It resulted in Walker-Kimbrough playing on the Phoenix Mercury in the bubble last year, posting career-highs in several categories. Afterward, she was not re-signed on an expiring rookie contract.

The Mystics brought her in this season after the guaranteed contract deadline day with injuries mounting for the team. Familiarity with the system and the personnel certainly led to the confidence the organization has in her.

As a key bench piece for Washington in winning their first championship in 2019, her reunion gives the Mystics five players from that squad on the active roster. She averaged 6.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals per game during that title-winning season.

In 2017, she was the sixth overall pick of the WNBA Draft and was named to the All-Rookie Team.