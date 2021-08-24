CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. education board talks masks | Anne Arundel Co. vaccine update | FDA decision triggers mandates | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Washington Mystics » Delle Donne, Hines-Allen combine…

Delle Donne, Hines-Allen combine for 37 in Mystics’ win

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 9:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Myisha Hines-Allen scored 19 points and Elena Delle Donne added 18 to help the Washington Mystics beat the Los Angeles Sparks 78-68 on Tuesday night.

The Mystics jumped out to a 56-23 advantage by halftime behind 18 points from Delle Donne and 14 by Hines-Allen. Delle Donne only played eight minutes in the second half — and attempted two shots — in her second game back after missing nearly the last two seasons because of back issues.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Ariel Atkins each added 10 points for Washington (9-14). Emma Meesseman, the MVP of the 2019 WNBA Finals, announced prior to the game that she will not return to the court this season.

“The whole summer I thought and believed I would join the Mystics again after the European Championship and the Olympics, but it turns out the only right decision is to take some extra time for myself,” Meesseman said.

Nia Coffey was the only player in double figures for Los Angeles (10-14) with 15 points. Nneka Ogwumike was 3 for 11 from the field and finished with six points and six rebounds. The Sparks were held to 35.7% shooting and saw their four-game winning streak end.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Army hopes Big Data Platform enables deeper analysis across bigger datasets

USPS plans to fill 900 vacant supervisor positions ahead of peak holiday operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up