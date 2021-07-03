Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Washington Mystics » Robinson, McCowan help Fever…

Robinson, McCowan help Fever beat Sun, snap 12-game skid

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 3:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Danielle Robinson tied her career high with 19 points, Teaira McCowan had 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, and the Indiana Fever beat the Connecticut Sun 73-67 on Saturday to snap a franchise single-season record 12-game losing streak.

Kelsey Mitchell added 14 points for Indiana (2-16), which won for the first time since beating the Washington Mystics 89-77 on May 23.

Connecticut, which beat the Fever 86-80 on Thursday, played its fourth game — the last three on the road — in seven days. The Sun’s four-game winning streak ended.

Jonquel Jones led Connecticut (12-6) with 16 points and nine rebounds but was just 5-of-17 shooting. DeWanna Bonner made 8 of 8 from the foul line and finished with 14 points and Brionna Jones scored 13 with eight rebounds. Heideman hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range — while the rest of the Sun players were 0 for 9 — and scored 12 points.

With the Sun trailing by four, Jones was called for traveling in the lane with 92 seconds left and Danielle Robinson made a driving left-handed layup on the other end. Natisha Heideman sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a runner off the glass by Robinson to trim Connecticut’s deficit to 69-67 with 47.8 seconds to go.

McCowan made a baby hook in the lane and then, on the defensive end, forced a tough shot by Jones. Mitchell grabbed the rebound, was immediately fouled, and then made two free throws to cap the scoring with 17.4 seconds remaining.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up