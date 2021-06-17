CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Washington beats Dream for Mike Thibault’s 350th career win

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 9:37 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 32 points, Theresa Plaisance added 25, and the short-handed Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 96-93 on Thursday night for coach Mike Thibault’s 350th victory.

Natasha Cloud made two free throws with 24.6 seconds left to extend Washington’s lead to 92-88 and Atkins added two more on their next possession.

Odyssey Sims sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 4.4 seconds left to pull Atlanta within 94-93. But Atlanta was called for a technical foul and Washington made 2 of 3 free throws before Aari McDonald’s heave at the buzzer went off the backboard.

The Mystics were missing star Tina Charles, who was attending the premiere of her film ‘Game Changer’ at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The film tells the story of Tanya DePass, an African-American gamer, determined to make the gaming industry more inclusive.

Washington also lost Myisha Hines-Allen to a knee injury. Coach Thibault said she’ll get an MRI on Friday.

Cloud finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists for Washington (5-6). Atkins and Plaisance each made 10 field goals, combining to shoot 20 for 31. The Mystics were without Tina Charles and Myisha Hines-Allen.

Sims scored 22 points with seven assists for Atlanta (5-7). Tianna Hawkins had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Tiffany Hayes added 16 points, six assists and five steals.

Atlanta beat Washington 101-78 on Sunday after making 13 of 29 3-pointers.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

