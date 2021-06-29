CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Jonquel Jones scores 23 in return from EuroBasket tournament

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 11:01 PM

Washington Mystics forward Theresa Plaisance, left, defends against Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Washington.
John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP
Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas, right, passes the ball as Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) defends during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Washington.
John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP
Washington Mystics forward Theresa Plaisance, center, grabs a rebound next to Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Washington.
John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP
Connecticut Sun forward Beatrice Mompremier, center, scores between Washington Mystics guard Shavonte Zellous, left, and center Tina Charles, right, during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Washington. /The Washington Post via AP)
Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) watches Kaila Charles grab a first-half rebound against the Washington Mystics in a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Washington. /The Washington Post via AP)
3
(1/5)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in her return from the EuroBasket tournament, and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 90-71 on Tuesday night.

Jones, who recently got back from Spain, had to pass multiple COVID-19 tests before playing the Mystics. She got going early, collecting a double double in the first half with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Jasmine Thomas made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Brionna Jones added 14 points and nine rebounds for Connecticut (11-5). DeWanna Bonner tied a career high with seven assists, and she also grabbed eight rebounds.

Washington only had six healthy players available. Natasha Cloud (ankle) was a late scratch from the lineup, and Myisha Hines-Allen (knee) and Elena Delle Donne (back) are still out.

Tina Charles scored 26 points, reaching 25-plus points for a fifth straight game, for Washington (7-9). The Mystics were outrebounded 52-13.

Charles picked up two fouls in the opening four minutes of the game but finished the first half with 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting. The Mystics were outscored 27-14 in the second quarter, and trailed 49-33 at the break.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

