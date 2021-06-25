CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Washington Mystics » Cooper has career-high 26…

Cooper has career-high 26 points, Sparks beat Mystics 89-82

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 1:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Los Angeles Sparks center Amanda Zahui B (1) signals after making a three-point basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Los Angeles Sparks forward Karlie Samuelson, right, is defended by Washington Mystics forward Theresa Plaisance (55) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Washington Mystics center Tina Charles (31) is defended by Los Angeles Sparks center Amanda Zahui B during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins, top, shoots over Los Angeles Sparks forward Nia Coffey (12) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Washington Mystics guard Leilani Mitchell, left, dribbles next to Los Angeles Sparks guard Te'a Cooper (2) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins, left, is defended by Los Angeles Sparks guard Te'a Cooper during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Washington Mystics center Tina Charles (31) shoots between two Los Angeles Sparks defenders during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis attends a WNBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Washington Mystics Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
(1/8)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Te’a Cooper scored a career-high 26 points, Amanda Zahui B. added 17 and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 89-82 on Thursday night.

Cooper’s steal and fast-break layup extended Los Angeles’ lead to 84-80 with 1:25 left. Zahui B. sealed it by blocking Tina Charles’ 3-point attempt in the corner with 33.9 seconds left.

Brittney Sykes had 14 points and Karlie Samuelson added 13 for Los Angeles (6-7). The Sparks got 53 points off their bench, while Washington had eight.

Leilani Mitchell made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Washington (7-7), which only played seven because of injuries. Charles had 25 points and 10 rebounds — ending her two-game streak of scoring at least 30 points.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was in attendance.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House appropriators formally endorse Biden’s 2022 federal pay proposal

Biden at last announces two MSPB nominees, enough to restore a quorum

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

Pentagon CMMC review aims to address small biz cost concerns, ‘restore trust’ in assessment processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up