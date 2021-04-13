Mystics announce 2021 regular season schedule

Mystics announce 2021 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Following a disappointing 2020 season which was altered heavily by the coronavirus pandemic, the Mystics are set to return to the floor and make another push toward a championship in 2021.
The Mystics released their schedule Tuesday, featuring a May 15 home opener against the Chicago Sky. The full schedule is as follows.
May 15 vs. Chicago Sky
May 18 vs. Phoneix Mercury
May 21 vs. New York Liberty
May 23 @ Indiana Fever
May 25 @ Indiana Fever
May 28 @ Connecticut Sun
June 5 vs. Las Vegas Aces
June 8 vs. Minnesota Lynx
June 10 vs. LA Sparks
June 13 @ Atlanta Dream
June 17 vs. Atlanta Dream
June 19 vs. Indiana Fever
June 22 @ Seattle Storm
June 24 @ LA Sparks
June 26 @ Dallas Wings
June 29 vs. Connecticut Sun
July 3 @ New York Liberty
July 10 @ Chicago Sky
August 15 @ Las Vegas Aces
August 17 @ Las Vegas Aces
August 19 @ Phoenix Mercury
August 22 vs. Seattle Storm
August 24 vs. LA Sparks
August 26 vs. Dallas Wings
August 28 vs. Dallas Wings
August 31 vs. Connecticut Sun
September 4 @ Minnesota Lynx
September 7 @ Seattle Storm
September 10 vs. Atlanta Dream
September 12 @ Chicago Sky
September 17 @ New York Liberty
September 19 vs. Minnesota Lynx
WNBA teams will play 32 games this season with a four-week break built in to accommodate for the summer Olympics, which were postponed in 2020 over COVID-19. Washington will play each team in the league three times, except for the Mercury, who they’re only scheduled to play twice.
The Mystics won its first championship in franchise history in 2019 thanks a record-breaking season, including the most wins in franchise history and Most Valuable Player honors for perennial All-Star Elena Delle Donne. Della Donne opted out of the 2020 season due to health concerns but plans to play in 2021.