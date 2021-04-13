Mystics announce 2021 regular season schedule

Following a disappointing 2020 season which was altered heavily by the coronavirus pandemic, the Mystics are set to return to the floor and make another push toward a championship in 2021.

Mystics announce 2021 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Following a disappointing 2020 season which was altered heavily by the coronavirus pandemic, the Mystics are set to return to the floor and make another push toward a championship in 2021.

The Mystics released their schedule Tuesday, featuring a May 15 home opener against the Chicago Sky. The full schedule is as follows.

May 15 vs. Chicago Sky

May 18 vs. Phoneix Mercury

May 21 vs. New York Liberty

May 23 @ Indiana Fever

May 25 @ Indiana Fever

May 28 @ Connecticut Sun

June 5 vs. Las Vegas Aces

June 8 vs. Minnesota Lynx

June 10 vs. LA Sparks

June 13 @ Atlanta Dream

June 17 vs. Atlanta Dream

June 19 vs. Indiana Fever

June 22 @ Seattle Storm

June 24 @ LA Sparks

June 26 @ Dallas Wings

June 29 vs. Connecticut Sun

July 3 @ New York Liberty

July 10 @ Chicago Sky

August 15 @ Las Vegas Aces

August 17 @ Las Vegas Aces

August 19 @ Phoenix Mercury

August 22 vs. Seattle Storm

August 24 vs. LA Sparks

August 26 vs. Dallas Wings

August 28 vs. Dallas Wings

August 31 vs. Connecticut Sun

September 4 @ Minnesota Lynx

September 7 @ Seattle Storm

September 10 vs. Atlanta Dream

September 12 @ Chicago Sky

September 17 @ New York Liberty

September 19 vs. Minnesota Lynx

WNBA teams will play 32 games this season with a four-week break built in to accommodate for the summer Olympics, which were postponed in 2020 over COVID-19. Washington will play each team in the league three times, except for the Mercury, who they’re only scheduled to play twice.

The Mystics won its first championship in franchise history in 2019 thanks a record-breaking season, including the most wins in franchise history and Most Valuable Player honors for perennial All-Star Elena Delle Donne. Della Donne opted out of the 2020 season due to health concerns but plans to play in 2021.