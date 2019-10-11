‘Run it back’: Mystics celebrate 1st championship Friday

Hours after winning their first WNBA championship, the Washington Mystics announced a Friday afternoon celebration at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. Here's how fans can join in on the fun.

The Washington Mystics are partying hard in celebration of their first ever WNBA championship win, and the team wants all its fans to come out and join in on the fun.

The celebration, scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Entertainment Sports and Arena comes less than 24 hours from the Mystics’ 89-78 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.

BE THERE!!!!!!!!! We ran it back & it’s time to celebrate.#TogetherDC pic.twitter.com/twkZOlcD53 — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) October 11, 2019

The Mystics have multiple players committed to playing internationally, thus the short turnaround to their long-awaited championship.

