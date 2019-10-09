Mystics fans tie the knot in team jerseys during WNBA Finals

Some sports fans are so loyal that they're willing to make a lifetime commitment in the name of their favorite team. This week, one D.C. couple did just that.

When Scott Suchyta and Jessica McNutt met a few years back, Suchyta was already a huge fan of the Washington Mystics. “I had fun going to the games; I became a season-ticket holder,” he said.

Eventually, McNutt tagged along, and it wasn’t long before she was also hooked. “I fell in love with the Mystics right away,” she said.

Recently, the couple even traveled to Connecticut for the WNBA Finals, to watch the Mystics take on the Connecticut Sun. But just before the game, they stopped by the courthouse and got hitched in their Mystics jerseys.

“We just kind of did it,” McNutt said. And they had no idea the city mayor, a die-hard Sun fan, would officiate over the ceremony.

After the ceremony — and some trash talk — the couple was off to Game 4 as newlyweds.

Today, my husband and I celebrated by getting married. IN CT. IN our Mystics jerseys. When the judge asked about the significance of this day, we said “today is the day the Mystics become WNBA champions!” We are so proud of this team! #RunItBack #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/bXrNyuPbFg — Jessica McNutt (@TheMysticsFan) October 8, 2019

Since saying “I do,” McNutt said, their love for the Mystics has become infectious among family and friends.

“At the beginning of the season, they weren’t all that interested in watching WNBA games, and here they are, watching what was probably one of the best games you could imagine,” she added.

The Mystics may have lost to the Sun on Tuesday, but for McNutt, it was about more than just a game. “It was obviously heartbreaking as a Mystics fan, but as a woman and a supporter of women and women’s sports, it was an incredible experience, an incredible day,” she said.

Now, as the Mystics prepare for Game 5 in D.C., fans don’t have to make a lifetime commitment like Suchyta and McNutt, but Suchyta said he hopes to see other supporters bring the house down.

“They work really hard. As the fans have this season, I want to see them rally around the team and help bring home that championship,” Suchyta said.

