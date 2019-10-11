Mystics call a timeout on the party: WNBA champs will get a proper parade this spring

Many of them still have commitments to play internationally, and have to leave the country soon. That means pressing the pause button on a proper party for just a few months.

That means pressing the pause button on a proper party for just a few months.

A championship parade has been tentatively set for the spring, around when the Mystics start their 2020-2021 season. The first-time champs and Mayor Muriel Bowser will host the parade and surrounding events capping the celebration.

Still, they were able to get a little partying in on Friday, when they gathered for a rally at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, the site of Thursday night’s 89-78 Game 5 victory over the Connecticut Sun. Fans there cheered the no-doubt-exhausted champs and were able to get their photos taken with the championship trophy.

“Together, let’s make it a D.C. tradition to start our seasons with parades and banners in the rafters,” Bowser said Friday.

