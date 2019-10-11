Home » Washington Mystics » Mystics call a timeout…

Mystics call a timeout on the party: WNBA champs will get a proper parade this spring

Jack Pointer

October 11, 2019, 6:58 PM

Elena Delle Donne
Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, back center, and others celebrate with the trophy in the locker room after Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Your Washington Mystics are WNBA champions. And for many of them, their work’s not done: Many of them still have commitments to play internationally, and have to leave the country soon.

That means pressing the pause button on a proper party for just a few months.

A championship parade has been tentatively set for the spring, around when the Mystics start their 2020-2021 season. The first-time champs and Mayor Muriel Bowser will host the parade and surrounding events capping the celebration.

Still, they were able to get a little partying in on Friday, when they gathered for a rally at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, the site of Thursday night’s 89-78 Game 5 victory over the Connecticut Sun. Fans there cheered the no-doubt-exhausted champs and were able to get their photos taken with the championship trophy.

“Together, let’s make it a D.C. tradition to start our seasons with parades and banners in the rafters,” Bowser said Friday.

The Washington Mystics, left, celebrates as time runs out in Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Nick Wass)
Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders (30), forward Elena Delle Donne (11), center Emma Meesseman (33) and others celebrate after Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, right, shoots during the first half of Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, right, shoots past Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders during the first half of Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins, left, Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams and Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud watch as the ball heads out of bounds during the first half of Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, left, celebrates after her basket during the first half of Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Washington Mystics, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, left, and Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams, right, combine to guard Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, center, during the first half of Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Washington Mystics center Emma Meesseman, left, and Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams go for the ball during the first half of Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, right, drives against Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas during the first half of Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
The Washington Mystics celebrate after they beat the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Nick Wass)
Washington Mystics center Emma Meesseman, left, goes to the basket against Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, bottom right, in the first half of Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Nick Wass)
Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, center, shoots in front of Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) and forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in the first half of Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Nick Wass)
Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, left, goes to the basket as Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones defends during the first half of Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. Delle Donne was fouled on the play. (AP/Nick Wass)
