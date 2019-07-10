Without Delle Donne, Mystics fall to Mercury 91-68

The Mystics lost their second straight game, 91-68 to the Phoenix Mercury. Elena Delle Donne did not play after suffering a nasal fracture during the first quarter against Los Angeles on Sunday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Griner had 25 points and eight rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 91-68 on Wednesday for their fifth win in six games.

Briann January added 18 points and six rebounds for Phoenix (7-6).

Tianna Hawkins led Washington (9-5) with 24 points and seven rebounds. Washington forward Elena Delle Donne did not play after suffering a nasal fracture during the first quarter against Los Angeles on Sunday.

Even with the loss, the Mystics have the best record in the Eastern Conference and trail only the Las Vegas Aces (10-5) for the WNBA’s best record.

