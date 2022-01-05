Washington activates Antonio Gibson, Ereck Flowers from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Washington Football Team will return two starters to the lineup for its regular season finale this Sunday against the New York Giants.

Washington activates Gibson, Flowers from reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Running back Antonio Gibson and guard Ereck Flowers have both been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Wednesday. Both players missed this past Sunday’s loss to the Eagles due to virus protocols.

However, it wasn’t all good news for Washington on Wednesday. Cornerback William Jackson III was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With Sunday’s game just four days away, it’s unlikely Jackson will clear protocols in time to play.

Jackson is currently the only player on Washington’s virus list following the activations of Gibson and Flowers. Punter Tress Way was activated from the list on Tuesday as well. Washington had as many as 26 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list last month.