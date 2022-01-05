ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » Washington Football » Washington activates Antonio Gibson,…

Washington activates Antonio Gibson, Ereck Flowers from reserve/COVID-19 list

Ethan Cadeaux

January 5, 2022, 12:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington activates Gibson, Flowers from reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team will return two starters to the lineup for its regular season finale this Sunday against the New York Giants.

Running back Antonio Gibson and guard Ereck Flowers have both been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Wednesday. Both players missed this past Sunday’s loss to the Eagles due to virus protocols.

However, it wasn’t all good news for Washington on Wednesday. Cornerback William Jackson III was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With Sunday’s game just four days away, it’s unlikely Jackson will clear protocols in time to play.

Jackson is currently the only player on Washington’s virus list following the activations of Gibson and Flowers. Punter Tress Way was activated from the list on Tuesday as well. Washington had as many as 26 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list last month.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

For DoD, solving spectrum sharing is a matter of national, economic security

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up